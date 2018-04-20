Manenberg residents form human shield as technicians restore power
Roegshanda Pascoe says gun-wielding gangsters took advantage of the 48-hour power outage and ran rampant in the community.
CAPE TOWN - Manenberg residents on Friday formed a human shield around technicians who repaired an electrical box to restore power to residents who were cut-off for two days.
She says shootings continue unabated in the area which has seen a spike in deadly gang violence over the past few weeks.
Pascoe says residents on Friday morning gathered around municipal technicians to ensure their safety.
She alleges repairs were delayed because technicians were warned to refrain from entering the area due to high levels of gang violence.
“When the darkness hit Mnaneberg’s housing, shooting started to flare up very abruptly and it was an advantage for the gangs to shoot while it was dark.”
At least five people, most of them innocent bystanders, have been killed in suspected gang-related shootings in the area over the past two months.
Police have confiscated eight illegal firearms since last Friday while conducting raids in the area.
There have been nine arrests in the past week.
