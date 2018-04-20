Man studies, great-grandma 'graduates' from UKZN
Bachelor of Laws graduate Njabulo Ntombela showed more than love and appreciation to his great-grandmother by letting her accept his hood while wearing the graduation gown.
JOHANNESBURG – With the graduation season in full swing, emotions are bound to get high and some memories are sure being made.
Social media has been nothing short of amazing pictures, emotional videos and what stands out is the love and appreciation graduates are showing to their parents, grandparents and guardians.
One graduate who showed more than love and appreciation to his great-grandmother is Bachelor of Laws graduate Njabulo Ntombela from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
He did what many never thought could be done as he left the stage during his turn and ran down to fetch his grandmother to receive the graduation hood after adorning her with his gown.
Ntombela, proudly donned in ibheshu (Zulu traditional dress), made everyone in the hall emotional when he honoured Nomkikilizo Ntombela, aged 89, and you have to see it to believe it.
Guys 😭😭😍 #UKZNgrad2018 pic.twitter.com/cOQ56R3YkP— Nomfundo (@mfundoskie) April 20, 2018
The School of Law Graduation was agog this morning when Bachelor of Laws graduate, Njabulo Ntombela sporting ibheshu (Zulu traditional dress) took off his graduation gown and draped it on his great grandmother, Ms Nomkikilizo Ntombela (89). #UKZNgrad2018 pic.twitter.com/UtSI9CPZrK— University of KZN (@UKZN) April 20, 2018
Wow! Wow! UKZN graduates doing the most.— Jay🇿🇦 (@PJDlamini1) April 20, 2018
"Bachelor of Laws graduates Mr Njabulo Ntombela honouris his Great Grandmother "KHOKHO" Nomkikilizo Ntombela by bringing her on stage to share this special momemnt with him.💞👏👏👏"#graduation2018 pic.twitter.com/MhIsM4aEgD
Other graduates have also been showing off their excitement and uhm... other skill on the stage as they accepted honours.
Guys 😭🔥😂 ISUKILE!!!! 🔥😂— uMalusi (@MalusiMadonsela) April 16, 2018
UKZN Graduates different!!! WOW!! She is an entire mood!!! #UKZNgrad2018 pic.twitter.com/0OU14hTsWd
This is the day that the Lord has made...🙏🏽😊— Nompumelelo (@Sleendow) April 20, 2018
A graduate 🎓 pic.twitter.com/PBH2V03Lpw
A graduate graduating on graduation day!— Former Bhari (@nqobile_buddy) April 20, 2018
Chemical Engineering Graduate🎓💖 pic.twitter.com/LkxDF5TNAS
The best feeling in the world is to know that my mom is smiling because of me. Graduate 2018 👨🏽🎓✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bYh50R9yKe— 🎓 (@TembaMsiza) April 20, 2018
a pearson business administration graduate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GGOx5aqkcq— the healer. (@Lungee_Luu) April 20, 2018
Your boy’s a whole graduate 😭😭— Daniel du Preez (@_danieldupreez) April 20, 2018
To God be all the glory ♥️#graduation2018 #UJGraduate 🎓 pic.twitter.com/kz8OO57VaT
Issa graduate 🎓😭✨ pic.twitter.com/PBf7bVIlD6— Molebogeng (@MoleboD) April 20, 2018
Unyana ka Mqwathi, uMbangola . A GRADUATE!! 👨🏾🎓— MBANGOLA. (@monsieurXhamfu) April 20, 2018
Always anticipated @Cristiano ‘s #siiiiuuuu celebration in this very moment🔥 pic.twitter.com/piSDXH4t1y
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma to tie the knot again - report
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
-
Ramaphosa: We'll have further engagements over Mahikeng situation
-
Eyewitness relives East Rand Mall shooting incident
-
ANC says final decision on Mahumapelo might not be taken today
-
[UPDATE] 1 person shot dead in East Rand Mall shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.