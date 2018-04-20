Man studies, great-grandma 'graduates' from UKZN

Bachelor of Laws graduate Njabulo Ntombela showed more than love and appreciation to his great-grandmother by letting her accept his hood while wearing the graduation gown.

JOHANNESBURG – With the graduation season in full swing, emotions are bound to get high and some memories are sure being made.

Social media has been nothing short of amazing pictures, emotional videos and what stands out is the love and appreciation graduates are showing to their parents, grandparents and guardians.

One graduate who showed more than love and appreciation to his great-grandmother is Bachelor of Laws graduate Njabulo Ntombela from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He did what many never thought could be done as he left the stage during his turn and ran down to fetch his grandmother to receive the graduation hood after adorning her with his gown.

Ntombela, proudly donned in ibheshu (Zulu traditional dress), made everyone in the hall emotional when he honoured Nomkikilizo Ntombela, aged 89, and you have to see it to believe it.

The School of Law Graduation was agog this morning when Bachelor of Laws graduate, Njabulo Ntombela sporting ibheshu (Zulu traditional dress) took off his graduation gown and draped it on his great grandmother, Ms Nomkikilizo Ntombela (89). #UKZNgrad2018 pic.twitter.com/UtSI9CPZrK — University of KZN (@UKZN) April 20, 2018

Wow! Wow! UKZN graduates doing the most.

"Bachelor of Laws graduates Mr Njabulo Ntombela honouris his Great Grandmother "KHOKHO" Nomkikilizo Ntombela by bringing her on stage to share this special momemnt with him.💞👏👏👏"#graduation2018 pic.twitter.com/MhIsM4aEgD — Jay🇿🇦 (@PJDlamini1) April 20, 2018

Other graduates have also been showing off their excitement and uhm... other skill on the stage as they accepted honours.

Guys 😭🔥😂 ISUKILE!!!! 🔥😂



UKZN Graduates different!!! WOW!! She is an entire mood!!! #UKZNgrad2018 pic.twitter.com/0OU14hTsWd — uMalusi (@MalusiMadonsela) April 16, 2018

This is the day that the Lord has made...🙏🏽😊



A graduate 🎓 pic.twitter.com/PBH2V03Lpw — Nompumelelo (@Sleendow) April 20, 2018

A graduate graduating on graduation day!

Chemical Engineering Graduate🎓💖 pic.twitter.com/LkxDF5TNAS — Former Bhari (@nqobile_buddy) April 20, 2018

The best feeling in the world is to know that my mom is smiling because of me. Graduate 2018 👨🏽‍🎓✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bYh50R9yKe — 🎓 (@TembaMsiza) April 20, 2018

a pearson business administration graduate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GGOx5aqkcq — the healer. (@Lungee_Luu) April 20, 2018