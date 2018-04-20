Popular Topics
Man studies, great-grandma 'graduates' from UKZN

Bachelor of Laws graduate Njabulo Ntombela showed more than love and appreciation to his great-grandmother by letting her accept his hood while wearing the graduation gown.

Appreciation at its best: UKZN Bachelor of Laws graduate Njabulo Ntombela takes his great-grandmother to accept the hood on his behalf. Picture: UZKN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – With the graduation season in full swing, emotions are bound to get high and some memories are sure being made.

Social media has been nothing short of amazing pictures, emotional videos and what stands out is the love and appreciation graduates are showing to their parents, grandparents and guardians.

One graduate who showed more than love and appreciation to his great-grandmother is Bachelor of Laws graduate Njabulo Ntombela from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He did what many never thought could be done as he left the stage during his turn and ran down to fetch his grandmother to receive the graduation hood after adorning her with his gown.

Ntombela, proudly donned in ibheshu (Zulu traditional dress), made everyone in the hall emotional when he honoured Nomkikilizo Ntombela, aged 89, and you have to see it to believe it.

Other graduates have also been showing off their excitement and uhm... other skill on the stage as they accepted honours.

