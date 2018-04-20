Mahikeng residents to know later today if Mahumapelo remains premier
Whatever decision the ANC takes will determine whether the violent protests stop or intensify.
MAHIKENG - Residents of Mahikeng in the North West will know later on Friday if Supra Mahumapelo will stay on as their premier.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his trip to the United Kingdom and called an urgent meeting with the provincial African National Congress (ANC) leaders and alliance partners.
The meeting is underway at Heritage Park, while in other parts of the province residents continue violent protests.
They are calling for the premier to step down and have accused him of corruption.
Premiers are elected by provincial legislatures and can only be removed by a vote supported by a majority of the members of the council.
So if ANC leaders decide that Mahumapelo must resign and he refuses, the party may instruct its members of the provincial legislature to vote him out.
But the party may decide against pushing him out and rather establish a commission or task team that deals with residents' grievances.
National executive committee member Obed Bapela said: “We know there’s an issue about the removal of the premier. That matter is still under discussion.”
Whatever decision the ANC takes will determine whether the violent protests stop or intensify.
Protestors earlier moved closer to Heritage House in Mahikeng where the ANC was meeting behind closed doors.
Bapela said: “People are quite right to say 'we see millions of rands going to this company or that company'. There’s been a number of advanced payments even before the companies could do anything.
On who's attending the meeting, Bapela said: “We have invited Collen Maine, he’s here. We have invited China Dodovu, he’s here.”
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma to tie the knot again - report
-
[UPDATE] 1 person shot dead in East Rand Mall shooting
-
ANC will ‘discuss’ and ‘test’ allegations of corruption against Mahumapelo
-
'Duduzane Zuma not yet in position to comment on culpable homicide case'
-
[WATCH] Violence escalates in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa hopes to find solution
-
Karabo Mokoena was abused by her father, court hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.