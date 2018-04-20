Mahikeng residents to know later today if Mahumapelo remains premier

Whatever decision the ANC takes will determine whether the violent protests stop or intensify.

MAHIKENG - Residents of Mahikeng in the North West will know later on Friday if Supra Mahumapelo will stay on as their premier.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his trip to the United Kingdom and called an urgent meeting with the provincial African National Congress (ANC) leaders and alliance partners.

The meeting is underway at Heritage Park, while in other parts of the province residents continue violent protests.

They are calling for the premier to step down and have accused him of corruption.

Premiers are elected by provincial legislatures and can only be removed by a vote supported by a majority of the members of the council.

So if ANC leaders decide that Mahumapelo must resign and he refuses, the party may instruct its members of the provincial legislature to vote him out.

But the party may decide against pushing him out and rather establish a commission or task team that deals with residents' grievances.

National executive committee member Obed Bapela said: “We know there’s an issue about the removal of the premier. That matter is still under discussion.”

Protestors earlier moved closer to Heritage House in Mahikeng where the ANC was meeting behind closed doors.

Bapela said: “People are quite right to say 'we see millions of rands going to this company or that company'. There’s been a number of advanced payments even before the companies could do anything.

On who's attending the meeting, Bapela said: “We have invited Collen Maine, he’s here. We have invited China Dodovu, he’s here.”