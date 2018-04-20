Mahikeng residents tell Mahumapelo: Stop making excuses & step down
Residents in Mahikeng say that Premier Supra Mahumapelo should not hide behind allegations of a plot to kill him and step down immediately.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Mahikeng are calling on Premier Supra Mahumapelo to stop making excuses and step down immediately.
Mahumapelo, who’s facing allegations of fraud and corruption, has revealed claims of a plot to kill him.
He has also accused some within the African National Congress (ANC) of wanting to remove those who supported Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ahead of the party’s elective conference in 2017.
But residents say his time is up and that Mahumapelo should not hide behind allegations of a plot to kill him; instead they want him to step down immediately.
#SupraMahumapelo: Police clear the road for motorists while firing rubber bullets, teargas at protesters who have now taken cover. MS #MahikengStrike pic.twitter.com/lbIu3gzefb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018
In December 2017, the embattled North West premier claimed that he had information of an alleged plot to kill him and his family.
But this Mahikeng resident says Mahumapelo should stop hiding behind such allegations.
“We won’t kill him… we’ll kill him because he doesn’t want to step down (sic).”
#SupraMahumapelo R49 into Mahikeng barricaded by a group residents from Top Village who say the Premier’s failed to deliver basic services and they want him to step down immediately. MS pic.twitter.com/nFOKdPrrhG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018
Protesting residents have called for Mahumapelo to resign or be removed from office amid the allegations of corruption against him.
At the same time, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in the province to address the growing unrest.
WATCH: Mahikeng on knife-edge as protesters demand Mahumapelo’s removal
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
