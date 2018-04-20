Mahikeng residents tell Mahumapelo: Stop making excuses & step down

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mahikeng residents tell Mahumapelo: Stop making excuses & step down

Residents in Mahikeng say that Premier Supra Mahumapelo should not hide behind allegations of a plot to kill him and step down immediately.

FILE: Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Mahikeng are calling on Premier Supra Mahumapelo to stop making excuses and step down immediately.

Mahumapelo, who’s facing allegations of fraud and corruption, has revealed claims of a plot to kill him.

He has also accused some within the African National Congress (ANC) of wanting to remove those who supported Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ahead of the party’s elective conference in 2017.

But residents say his time is up and that Mahumapelo should not hide behind allegations of a plot to kill him; instead they want him to step down immediately.

In December 2017, the embattled North West premier claimed that he had information of an alleged plot to kill him and his family.

But this Mahikeng resident says Mahumapelo should stop hiding behind such allegations.

“We won’t kill him… we’ll kill him because he doesn’t want to step down (sic).”

Protesting residents have called for Mahumapelo to resign or be removed from office amid the allegations of corruption against him.

At the same time, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in the province to address the growing unrest.

WATCH: Mahikeng on knife-edge as protesters demand Mahumapelo’s removal

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA