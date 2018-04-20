#Mahikeng: Officials in shock after arts centre torched
Residents have been protesting since Wednesday for the African National Congress (ANC) to recall North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo with immediate effect.
MAHIKENG - Officials and performers of an arts centre in Mahikeng that was set alight during overnight demonstrations are in shock on Friday morning as they take stock of the damage done by protestors.
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm. He's expected in the area at midday.
Seipone Kwadipe shed a tear as she described how she was worried about her equipment when she heard that protestors looted and torched the Mmabana Arts Centre.
#SupraMahumapelo: The aftermath of protests in #Mahikeng last night: The Mmabana Arts Centre was ransacked and set alight. Officials are in shock and disbelief as they try take stock of the damage. MS pic.twitter.com/qjeIB26frM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
The Mmabana Arts and Cultural Centre has been absolutely gutted. According to locals many hometown artists such as Cassper Nyovest have learned and performed at the centre. 🎥 @Ihsaan_Haffo #Mafikeng pic.twitter.com/z10OF9tuQh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
#SupraMahumapelo: Seipone Nkwadipo tries to salvage some of the equipment she had stored here at the Mmabana Arts Centre. She is the director of a production celebrating the life of Albertina Sisulu that began showing here on Wednesday. MS pic.twitter.com/ocvh7BhrEi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
"I got a call from one of my cast members to say the building is in ashes."
Kwadipe says that she understands the plight of the community but she’s hurt by the violence that affects her and the youth of Mahikeng.
"This thing of protests against Supra, it really got to us now... where are we going?"
The situation is calm now ahead of President Ramaphosa's arrival in the area around midday.
But residents remain adamant that they want Mahumapelo gone.
Some of the scenes here at The Mmabana Arts and Cultural Centre. The people who work and teach here are devastated. The center has produced many stars over the years. #MahikengUnrest 📷: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/aL5pMYkz0d— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
[WATCH] A walkthrough from inside the Mmabana Arts and Cultural Centre which was destroyed and looted during the ongoing protests in Mahikeng concerning Premier Supra Mahumapelo. #MahikengProtest 🎥: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/2V7ar6z6WS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
