#Mahikeng: Officials in shock after arts centre torched

Residents have been protesting since Wednesday for the African National Congress (ANC) to recall North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo with immediate effect.

The Mmabana Arts and Cultural Centre in Mahikeng has been gutted in a fire during protests in the area. According to locals, many artists such as Cassper Nyovest have learned and performed at the centre. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
The Mmabana Arts and Cultural Centre in Mahikeng has been gutted in a fire during protests in the area. According to locals, many artists such as Cassper Nyovest have learned and performed at the centre. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
56 minutes ago

MAHIKENG - Officials and performers of an arts centre in Mahikeng that was set alight during overnight demonstrations are in shock on Friday morning as they take stock of the damage done by protestors.

Residents have been protesting since Wednesday for the African National Congress (ANC) to recall North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo with immediate effect.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm. He's expected in the area at midday.

Seipone Kwadipe shed a tear as she described how she was worried about her equipment when she heard that protestors looted and torched the Mmabana Arts Centre.

"I got a call from one of my cast members to say the building is in ashes."

Kwadipe says that she understands the plight of the community but she’s hurt by the violence that affects her and the youth of Mahikeng.

"This thing of protests against Supra, it really got to us now... where are we going?"

The situation is calm now ahead of President Ramaphosa's arrival in the area around midday.

But residents remain adamant that they want Mahumapelo gone.

Timeline

