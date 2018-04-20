[LISTEN] Find out the safest place to sit on a plane

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka interviews MD of Plane Talking Linden Birns about the safest place on a plane.

JOHANNESBURG - Do you sometimes get nervous about flying?

Plane crashes are extremely rare, but research gauged from historical plane crashes and test crashes shows that if a plane should crash, the safest place to be sitting is in a middle seat near the back of the plane.

As the recent engine failure on Southwest Airlines flight 1380 has shown, it's still possible for something to go wrong.

The MD of Plane Talking, Linden Birns, tells 702's Azania Mosaka that technology has improved the way we build, design and test aircraft.

Listen to the audio above for more.