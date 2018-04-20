[LISTEN] AfriForum: We’ve not yet initiated private prosecution against Malema

Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser speaks to AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel about their decision to put pressure on the NPA with an aim of privately prosecuting EFF leader Julius Malema.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum says it has written to the National Prosecution Authorities (NPA) about its intention to privately prosecute Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser, CEO Kallie Kriel clarified that the announcement on Thursday relates to the group starting the process for a private prosecution.

Kriel says the press briefing on Thursday was simply to indicate that they are putting pressure on the NPA.

“When we started the private prosecutions unit, we stated clearly that we want to go after cases where there is a strong case against somebody and the NPA decides for political reasons or political contacts of people not to prosecute,” Kriel says.

