Karabo Mokoena was abused by her father, court hears
Shocking revelations were revealed in a statement by murder accused Sandile Mantsoe, which was read in court on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how Karabo Mokoena was abused by her father, causing her to be distant from her family and afraid to go home.
Shocking revelations were revealed in a statement by murder accused Sandile Mantsoe, which was read in court on Thursday.
He’s accused of killing Mokoena and dumping her body, but he insists he only disposed of her body.
Trial proceedings continue on Friday morning.
In a statement read by Captain Rogers Mahundla, Mantsoe stated that Mokoena’s father was abusive towards her, causing her to be distant, which is why she lived with him.
He also said that at the time they were together, Mokoena was unemployed and not studying, making her financially dependent on him.
Mantsoe has given detail of how despite their relationship being filled with violence and inconsistencies, he still bought her expensive gifts such as an iPhone 7 for her birthday and clothes costing around R4,000.
He’s described Mokoena as being addicted to the high life, thus having relationships with multiple men who funded her lifestyle.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
