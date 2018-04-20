Jacob Zuma to tie the knot again - report

The former president and his family have apparently paid lobola for the woman.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s being reported that former president Jacob Zuma will be getting married yet again.

The Citizen has named his new bride as Nonkanyiso Conco who is in her 20s.

Zuma and his family have apparently already paid lobola for her, and both families are understood to be happy with the union.

The Zuma family is yet to make an official announcement.

At the same time, News24 is reporting that Zuma has become a father again after a woman gave birth to his child in Durban.

At this stage, it’s not yet clear whether Zuma's new fiancé is the mother of the child.