Ipid pleads for more funds to fight police corruption

CAPE TOWN - Police corruption is on the rise, says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which is pleading for millions more to be able to fight the growing trend.

The police watchdog, led by its head Robert McBride, was tabling its annual performance plan at Parliament on Friday.

It says additional funding from the South African Police Service is still not adequate.

Members of Parliament also heard how the directorate has to spend millions defending itself in civil litigation by people like former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and other high-ranking officials who seem to have “unlimited budgets”.

It will take Ipid at least 10 years to finalise all the police corruption cases even with 100 more investigators.

McBride also revealed how in their efforts to uproot police corruption, there has been a concerted effort to incapacitate the organisation and bribe investigators.

McBride says by having a well-resourced directorate, which can adequately investigate police corruption, the state can prevent the loss of resources which can instead be directed towards service delivery.

