Inspector-General of Intelligence Dintwe pushes ahead with probe into Fraser

Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba restored Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s clearance on Wednesday night, on the eve of a court application challenging Arthur Fraser’s decision.

PRETORIA - Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe says that now that his full security clearance has been restored, he'll continue with his investigation into former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser.

Fraser revoked the Inspector-General’s security clearance at the end of last month, claiming that Dintwe had leaked classified documents to a Member of Parliament.

But Dintwe revealed that Fraser was himself the subject of an investigation and trying to undermine his efforts.

Dintwe says that Fraser's decision was taken to frustrate his investigation.

He adds that Fraser’s removal from the State Security Agency will not bring an end to his investigation, which he says will continue.

Letsatsi-Duba and acting Director-General Loyisa Jafta have committed to providing Dintwe with all classified material that he needs to perform his duties.

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed Letsatsi-Duba's intervention, saying that it is crucial for the minister and the acting director-general to co-operate with the Inspector-General.

