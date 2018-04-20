Inspector-General of Intelligence Dintwe pushes ahead with probe into Fraser
Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba restored Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s clearance on Wednesday night, on the eve of a court application challenging Arthur Fraser’s decision.
PRETORIA - Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe says that now that his full security clearance has been restored, he'll continue with his investigation into former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser.
Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba restored Dintwe’s clearance on Wednesday night, on the eve of a court application challenging Fraser’s decision.
Fraser revoked the Inspector-General’s security clearance at the end of last month, claiming that Dintwe had leaked classified documents to a Member of Parliament.
LISTEN: DA: No new dawn in SA, as Fraser stays in govt
But Dintwe revealed that Fraser was himself the subject of an investigation and trying to undermine his efforts.
Dintwe says that Fraser's decision was taken to frustrate his investigation.
He adds that Fraser’s removal from the State Security Agency will not bring an end to his investigation, which he says will continue.
Letsatsi-Duba and acting Director-General Loyisa Jafta have committed to providing Dintwe with all classified material that he needs to perform his duties.
The Democratic Alliance has welcomed Letsatsi-Duba's intervention, saying that it is crucial for the minister and the acting director-general to co-operate with the Inspector-General.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Warders arrested for helping 16 prisoners escape from Joburg prison
-
Karabo Mokoena was abused by her father, court hears
-
NPA: We can successfully prosecute Duduzane Zuma on culpable homicide charges
-
Sandile Mantsoe describes setting Karabo Mokoena’s body alight
-
Police use rubber bullets to disperse Mahikeng protesters
-
Tensions high in NW after night of clashes between police, protesters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.