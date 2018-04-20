Home Affairs slammed for failing to reopen CT refugee office
Sonke Gender Justice says the department is shifting responsibility to the Department of Public Works.
CAPE TOWN - An activist group says the Home Affairs Department must take responsibility for the reopening of the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office.
Sonke Gender Justice says the department is shifting responsibility to the Department of Public Works.
The office has been closed for almost six years.
In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the department to open a fully functioning office. A new refugee centre was meant to have been up and running by the end of March.
Home Affairs officials earlier this week said they're waiting for an appropriate site for the refugee centre from Public Works.
Sonke Gender Justice's Marike Keller says: "The Supreme Court of Appeal placed direct responsibility on the Department of Home Affairs to reopen the office. By shifting the responsibility to the Department of Public Works, Home Affairs is not taking account of their own shortcomings.”
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma to tie the knot again - report
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
-
Ramaphosa: We'll have further engagements over Mahikeng situation
-
Eyewitness relives East Rand Mall shooting incident
-
ANC says final decision on Mahumapelo might not be taken today
-
[UPDATE] 1 person shot dead in East Rand Mall shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.