Heather Sonn: Steinhoff's key priority to maintain stability

CAPE TOWN - The acting chairperson of Steinhoff’s supervisory board Heather Sonn says while good progress is being made investigating the accounting irregularities that led to the company’s share-price collapsing, many more months of work lie ahead.

Sonn is addressing the global retailer’s AGM in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. The proceedings are being live-streamed to the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The meeting started earlier on Friday.

While media have been allowed to attend the live-stream, Steinhoff’s imposed a ban on visual or audio recordings.

Those gathered have heard Sonn, who’s chairing the meeting, promise that the company will do all it can to uncover the truth of what happened and to ensure that those responsible are prosecuted.

The company has already reported former CEO Markus Jooste to the Hawks in connection with the suspected fraud that’s brought the company to its knees.

Sonn says the company is committed to co-operating fully with the various regulatory bodies here and abroad who are also investigating.

She says the key priority for the company is to maintain the group’s stability for the sake of its 130,000 employees around the world and creditors.