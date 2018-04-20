Gunners boss Arsene Wenger to step down at end of season

JOHANNESBURG - Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has announced that he will step down at the end of the current English Premier League season.

The London club made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

The 68-year-old Wenger has been at the helm at Arsenal for nearly 22 years and has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies during his illustrious career at both Highbury and the Emirates Stadiums.

A respected figure in European football, Wenger has struggled to win a Premier League title since the historic 2003/04 season where he led the club to an unbeaten season, which has since been dubbed as the ‘Invincibles’ season.

Last season, Arsenal finished outside the top four for the first time since Wenger took over at the club in October 1996 and has come under pressure from the demanding fans.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Newcastle was their 11th in the league this season, equalling their worst tally in a campaign under Wenger.

In the statement, Wenger said that he felt that this was the right time to step down as Arsenal’s manager.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.”

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.”

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.”

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.”