French triathlete’s body found at PE harbour

PRETORIA - The body of a French triathlete who went missing on the eve of the South African Ironman Championship has been found.

David Bellet-Brissaud's body was recovered from the Port Elizabeth harbour.

Police say that no foul play is suspected and an inquest docket has been opened.

His body was identified by his brother Gail. He went missing from his hotel during the early hours of Friday.

CCTV footage emerged of Bellet-Brissaud walking into the harbour early on Friday. Previous footage of someone jumping between shipping vessels was mistakenly identified as him.

However, new CCTV footage showed him walking on a different jetty, where his body was found.