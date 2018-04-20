FA Cup finalists to be decided over weekend

A spot in the oldest club competition in the world is up for grabs this weekend with the action getting underway at the Wembley Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester United to Wembley on Saturday evening in the FA Cup semi-final whilst on Sunday Chelsea will be taking on Southampton for the second spot in the final.

Jose Mourinho and his men go into the semi-final off a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday evening. Striker, Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to find the back of the net once again following his winner against the Cherries in midweek.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men beat United 2-0 earlier in the season but dropped three points in the reverse fixture with the Spurs failing to back his claims that Manchester United were wrong to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager.

The Lilywhites last won the coveted trophy in the 1990/91 season and – just like Liverpool and the league title – will be hoping to get their hands on a trophy more than 20 years after their last success.

Play gets underway at 6:15 PM

Following his team’s win over Burnley on Thursday evening, Antonio Conte will be hoping for another victory over Southampton – who seem to have one foot in the Championship.

The win on Thursday night has given the Blues a glimmer of hope to play in the Champions League next season.

The Saints have not won a game in their last four outings and a berth in the FA Cup final may give them the silver lining to a dark cloud of a season.

If Southampton is to win the competition, European qualification – and the financial benefits that come with it – will go a long way in helping the Saints beyond the 2018/19 season.

Kick-off is at 4:00 PM on Sunday.