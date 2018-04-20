Popular Topics
Eyewitness relives East Rand Mall shooting incident

It’s understood police were following up on a tip-off about the five-member gang wanted for murder when the shootout happened.

It’s understood police were following up on a tip-off about the five-member gang wanted for murder when the shootout happened at the East Rand Mall. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
It’s understood police were following up on a tip-off about the five-member gang wanted for murder when the shootout happened at the East Rand Mall. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Boksburg woman has described to Eyewitness News how she and her friend hid for more than two hours in one of the storerooms at the East Rand Mall during Friday afternoon's deadly shooting.

A security guard was shot dead and two other people, a customer and one of the gunmen, have been wounded.

It’s understood police were following up on a tip-off about the five-member gang wanted for murder when the shootout happened.

One gunman has been arrested while at least three of his accomplices are still on the run.

Sindi Plaatjie says she and a friend were shopping when they suddenly heard gunshots and saw customers running for cover.

“We saw people and we didn’t know what was happening, so we started running and looking for a place to hide.”

Plaatjie says they managed to find safety in a small room at the store where they prayed to be rescued.

“We were stuck in what looked like a storage room for more than two hours until the police came.”

She says she's grateful they made it out alive, given that a security guard was killed in the confrontation.

