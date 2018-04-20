Embattled Steinhoff to face investors at AGM
Steinhoff investors will want to know what went wrong and how much was known before Markus Jooste’s resignation triggered the spectacular collapse in its share price in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Embattled global retailer Steinhoff is to hold its annual general meeting on Friday, where directors are expected to face a barrage of questions from investors about the accounting scandal that has seen its share price plummet.
Steinhoff is the focus of several investigations, including one by the Hawks into former CEO Markus Jooste, who resigned in December when the scandal broke.
The annual general meeting is taking place in Amsterdam in the Netherlands but is to be live-streamed to the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Steinhoff investors will want to know what went wrong at the company and how much was known before Jooste’s resignation triggered the spectacular collapse in its share price in 2017.
They will be expecting a progress report on the forensic investigation into Steinhoff’s financials, that’s being carried out by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Shareholders will also be voting for the members of a new supervisory board.
Steinhoff director Johan van Zyl resigned recently and is on record saying he will not be available for re-appointment.
LISTEN: ‘Markus Jooste did not act alone in Steinhoff crisis’
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
CT International Airport will be renamed, says minister
-
Rand heading for 1% gain vs dollar this week
-
Chikunga: Acsa infighting can't be allowed to affect operations
-
Nene: SA working on long-term goal to capitalise on global growth
-
[LISTEN] SA could lose millions of jobs if not digitally ready in 7 years
-
Eskom should make declaratory statement on state of coal supply - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.