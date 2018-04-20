EFF: AfriForum won't deter us from land expropriation policy
The EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says that AfriForum has launched a racist attack on party leader Julius Malema.
PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says that it won't be deterred from its programme of advancing land expropriation without compensation by AfriForum, which it has accused of racially persecuting the party.
The lobby group announced in Centurion on Thursday that it was pursuing a private prosecution of party leader Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption.
The matter relates to the On Point Engineering investigation which was struck off the roll in 2015 because one of the accused claimed that he was ill.
The EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says that AfriForum has launched a racist attack on party leader Malema.
"AfriForum is fighting the EFF becasue of their radical policies, which is the land expropriation that we're very clear on."
AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel has anticipated the EFF’s approach.
"The EFF will make a lot of allegations with regard to why they are being targeted and that is the usual behaviour of somebody that has made themselves guilty of criminal behaviour. They will always want to blame someone else."
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to decide by August whether or not to re-enrol the case against Malema.
Popular in Politics
-
Mahikeng residents tell Mahumapelo: Stop making excuses & step down
-
Tensions high in NW after night of clashes between police, protesters
-
Nel: NPA handling of Malema case unlawful
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
De Lille lashes out at Twigg over CT budget comments
-
Ramaphosa cuts UK trip short to address Mahikeng protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.