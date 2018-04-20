EFF: AfriForum won't deter us from land expropriation policy

The EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says that AfriForum has launched a racist attack on party leader Julius Malema.

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says that it won't be deterred from its programme of advancing land expropriation without compensation by AfriForum, which it has accused of racially persecuting the party.

The lobby group announced in Centurion on Thursday that it was pursuing a private prosecution of party leader Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption.

The matter relates to the On Point Engineering investigation which was struck off the roll in 2015 because one of the accused claimed that he was ill.

"AfriForum is fighting the EFF becasue of their radical policies, which is the land expropriation that we're very clear on."

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel has anticipated the EFF’s approach.

"The EFF will make a lot of allegations with regard to why they are being targeted and that is the usual behaviour of somebody that has made themselves guilty of criminal behaviour. They will always want to blame someone else."

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to decide by August whether or not to re-enrol the case against Malema.