'Duduzane Zuma not yet in position to comment on culpable homicide case'
The NPA confirmed on Thursday it's decided to charge Zuma for the death of Phumzile Dube who was killed when his Porsche crashed into the minibus taxi she was travelling in in 2014.
PRETORIA - Duduzane Zuma's attorney says his client is awaiting further correspondence from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) before commenting on the decision to charge him with culpable homicide.
The director of public prosecutions initially declined to go ahead with the case but Shaun Abrahams reviewed the decision when AfriForums indicated it wanted to pursue the matter as a private prosecution.
Attorney Gary Mazaham says he’s taken instructions from Zuma and is not yet in a position to comment on this latest development.
He has, however, clarified that a Twitter account purporting to be that of Zuma which tweeted that he wanted to come home to clear his name does not belong to his client.
I've just been informed that the NPA has decided to persue with the culpable homicide charges against me brought forward by #Afriforum, even after I've asked for extra time to prepare for my presentation. I will come to South Africa and finally clear my name.— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) April 19, 2018
The social media account further claimed that Zuma had sought an extension of a deadline to submit representations to the NPA.
Mazaham says this is untrue because they never had any intention of submitting any representations.
The NPA says it’s now in the process of informing Zuma of when he should appear in court.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
