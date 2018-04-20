De Lille lashes out at Twigg over CT budget comments
Patricia De Lille has lashed out DA Cape metro chairperson Grant Twigg following his statement opposing the city's 2018/2019 draft budget.
CAPE TOWN - The claws are out just days before the Democratic Alliance’s Cape Town caucus is to consider a fresh motion of no confidence against Mayor Patricia de Lille.
De Lille has lashed out DA Cape metro chairperson Grant Twigg following his statement opposing the city's 2018/2019 draft budget.
Twigg says that the city's draft budget, which was tabled in March, is “unacceptable in its current form” and has asked councillors to amend it.
Twigg also claims that De Lille hardly allowed for any input during the drawing up of the budget.
But De Lille has rubbished this claim, saying it's not only one person who decides what goes into a draft budget.
She says that the proposed budget was debated in sub-councils, where Twigg was also involved and where he'd also approved it.
The mayor adds that Twigg is playing a "weak political game" by "misleading the public with reckless comments”.
The DA's city caucus is considering a motion of no confidence in De Lille after a council meeting on 25 April.
The party wants to discipline the Cape Town mayor for, among other charges, bringing the organisation into disrepute.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Mahikeng residents tell Mahumapelo: Stop making excuses & step down
-
Tensions high in NW after night of clashes between police, protesters
-
Nel: NPA handling of Malema case unlawful
-
EFF: AfriForum won't deter us from land expropriation policy
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Ramaphosa cuts UK trip short to address Mahikeng protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.