De Lille lashes out at Twigg over CT budget comments

Patricia De Lille has lashed out DA Cape metro chairperson Grant Twigg following his statement opposing the city's 2018/2019 draft budget.

CAPE TOWN - The claws are out just days before the Democratic Alliance’s Cape Town caucus is to consider a fresh motion of no confidence against Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Twigg says that the city's draft budget, which was tabled in March, is “unacceptable in its current form” and has asked councillors to amend it.

Twigg also claims that De Lille hardly allowed for any input during the drawing up of the budget.

But De Lille has rubbished this claim, saying it's not only one person who decides what goes into a draft budget.

She says that the proposed budget was debated in sub-councils, where Twigg was also involved and where he'd also approved it.

The mayor adds that Twigg is playing a "weak political game" by "misleading the public with reckless comments”.

The DA's city caucus is considering a motion of no confidence in De Lille after a council meeting on 25 April.

The party wants to discipline the Cape Town mayor for, among other charges, bringing the organisation into disrepute.

