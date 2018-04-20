DA to challenge lawfulness of Fraser appointment as prisons boss
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to respond to demands to explain the procedure followed in moving him from the State Security Agency.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it plans to head to court to challenge the lawfulness of Arthur Fraser's appointment as national commissioner of Correctional Services.
Fraser is under investigation by the agency for alleged misconduct.
LISTEN: DA: No new dawn in SA, as Fraser stays in govt
The DA says this should have been factored into the decision to transfer him.
The DA gave Ramaphosa two days to explain the procedure and rationality of moving Fraser to Correctional Services.
The post of prisons boss has been vacant since the retirement of Zach Modise last August.
But the DA is arguing that besides the cloud of allegations hanging over Fraser, he also has no experience in running prisons.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party will now take legal steps.
His spokesperson Portia Adams says: “The DA will definitely challenge the lawfulness of Fraser’s appointment in court, particularly whether it was procedurally and practically rational, considering Fraser’s track record.”
Fraser declined to comment on his controversial transfer when he made his first appearance as head of prisons in Parliament this week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
