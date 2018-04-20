CT Metrorail services back on track after signal power failure
The central train control system was also affected, making officials unable to monitor any train movements electronically.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says its train service has been restored following a signal power failure during the early hours of Friday morning.
The rail service is under added pressure with thousands of Golden Arrow commuters relying on trains amid an ongoing nationwide bus strike.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “Our technical teams immediately started the detection and repairing of the faults. As the repairs progressed, we were able to implement limited services.”
