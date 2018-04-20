CT couple facing drug charges will be back in court in July

The man and his wife were arrested this week in Tamboerskloof.

CAPE TOWN - A drug case against a couple has been remanded until July after they were apprehended for the possession of narcotics worth an estimated R2,6 million.

More than R2 million in drugs were found in their possession.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase says: “The matter was remanded until 12 July 2018, and both suspects were granted bail. Dino Michael was granted R50,000 bail, while his partner, Janine Liebenberg, was granted R10,000 bail.”