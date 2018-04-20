Corrupt Randburg magistrate handed 15 years behind bars

Matobela Kgomo was arrested in 2015 after soliciting funds from a complainant who was due to be extradited to Botswana for fraud.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have welcomed the 15-year sentence handed to a former Randburg magistrate who was convicted of corruption.

Matobela Kgomo was arrested in 2015 after soliciting funds from a complainant who was due to be extradited to Botswana for fraud.

It's understood Kgomo promised to help the complainant avoid extradition if he paid him a bribe of R1.2 million.

The Hawks says Kgomo received a total of R240,000 in two separate payments from the suspect who then told the Hawks about the bribe.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “He was actually sentenced to 30 years; 15 years for the first count and 15 years for another count. But they’re going to run concurrently, so he is going to serve 15 years. He immediately lodged an appeal, which was refused.”