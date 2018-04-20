Corrupt Randburg magistrate handed 15 years behind bars
Matobela Kgomo was arrested in 2015 after soliciting funds from a complainant who was due to be extradited to Botswana for fraud.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have welcomed the 15-year sentence handed to a former Randburg magistrate who was convicted of corruption.
Matobela Kgomo was arrested in 2015 after soliciting funds from a complainant who was due to be extradited to Botswana for fraud.
It's understood Kgomo promised to help the complainant avoid extradition if he paid him a bribe of R1.2 million.
The Hawks says Kgomo received a total of R240,000 in two separate payments from the suspect who then told the Hawks about the bribe.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “He was actually sentenced to 30 years; 15 years for the first count and 15 years for another count. But they’re going to run concurrently, so he is going to serve 15 years. He immediately lodged an appeal, which was refused.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.