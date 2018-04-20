Cop arrested in connection with Mfuleni teen’s death

The youth was gunned down in September last year and the circumstances around the shooting are not yet clear at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of a Mfuleni teenager.

The youth was gunned down in September last year and the circumstances around the shooting are not yet clear at this stage.

The 23-year-old constable was arrested at the Kleinvlei Police Station on Thursday night.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk says the officer has been charged with murder.

“This follows an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in the early hours of 10 September.”