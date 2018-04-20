Chikunga: Acsa infighting can't be allowed to affect operations
Deputy Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga says that Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is committed to moving with speed to appoint new board members at Acsa.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga says that whether reports of infighting among board members of the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) are true or not, it can’t be allowed to affect operations.
She says that Minister Blade Nzimande is also aware of the storm around its chief executive officer Bongani Maseko, whose five-year contract ends in a few weeks.
Speaking before the Transport Portfolio committee in Parliament on Thursday, Chikunga said that Nzimande had already appointed a new chairperson, and new board members would follow soon.
Chikunga says that Minister Nzimande is committed to moving with speed to appoint new board members at Acsa.
"Whether they are fighting or not fighting, it’s immaterial. It can’t affect that process."
She says that he’s also noted with concern, allegations of mismanagement levelled against Acasa chief executive officer Maseko.
The board had previously wanted to suspend Maseko.
Chikunga says the minister is awaiting a briefing from the board on the matter.
"It becomes a normal thing that at the end of the term of the CEO, when for four years you have not received anything from anybody, then you get all these things coming."
She says that while the complaints are taken seriously, it is her experience that the intention may be to influence the minister.
Popular in Business
-
[LISTEN] SA could lose millions of jobs if not digitally ready in 7 years
-
The world's biggest economies in 2018
-
Transnet CFO Garry Pita resigns
-
Nene: SA working on long-term goal to capitalise on global growth
-
Eskom should make declaratory statement on state of coal supply - DA
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.