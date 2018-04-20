Chikunga: Acsa infighting can't be allowed to affect operations

Deputy Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga says that Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is committed to moving with speed to appoint new board members at Acsa.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga says that whether reports of infighting among board members of the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) are true or not, it can’t be allowed to affect operations.

She says that Minister Blade Nzimande is also aware of the storm around its chief executive officer Bongani Maseko, whose five-year contract ends in a few weeks.

Speaking before the Transport Portfolio committee in Parliament on Thursday, Chikunga said that Nzimande had already appointed a new chairperson, and new board members would follow soon.

"Whether they are fighting or not fighting, it’s immaterial. It can’t affect that process."

She says that he’s also noted with concern, allegations of mismanagement levelled against Acasa chief executive officer Maseko.

The board had previously wanted to suspend Maseko.

Chikunga says the minister is awaiting a briefing from the board on the matter.

"It becomes a normal thing that at the end of the term of the CEO, when for four years you have not received anything from anybody, then you get all these things coming."

She says that while the complaints are taken seriously, it is her experience that the intention may be to influence the minister.