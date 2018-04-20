Charlotte Maxeke Hospital: No work, no pay for striking staff

Workers demonstrated outside the main entrance on Thursday, claiming they haven’t been paid their performance bonuses since the previous financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital says that its striking workers will not be paid.

The facility says it decided to take a no work, no pay approach after general assistants embarked on an illegal protest.

The hospital’s Lungiswa Mvumvu says: “Patients have not been adversely affected. All clinics are running smoothly. Management has taken a decision to apply a 'no work, no pay' principle to all those who are participating in this illegal strike.”

