Charlotte Maxeke Hospital: No work, no pay for striking staff

Workers demonstrated outside the main entrance on Thursday, claiming they haven’t been paid their performance bonuses since the previous financial year.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital says that its striking workers will not be paid.

The facility says it decided to take a no work, no pay approach after general assistants embarked on an illegal protest.

They demonstrated outside the main entrance on Thursday, claiming that they haven’t been paid their performance bonuses since the previous financial year.

The hospital’s Lungiswa Mvumvu says: “Patients have not been adversely affected. All clinics are running smoothly. Management has taken a decision to apply a 'no work, no pay' principle to all those who are participating in this illegal strike.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

