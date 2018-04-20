ANC will ‘discuss’ and ‘test’ allegations of corruption against Mahumapelo

The party’s top officials are meeting with provincial leaders, alliance partners and former leaders in an attempt to quell the violence in the area.

MAHIKENG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will discuss and test allegations of corruption against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and then take a decision that the people of Mahikeng will be happy with.

President Cyril Rampaphosa has arrived in protest-wracked Mahikeng for a crucial meeting to decide the premier's fate.

Residents calling for the premier’s resignation have spent the past three days torching property and looting shops.

This meeting will be quite complex as factional battles in the provincial ANC are expected to play out.

The South African Communist Party and Congress of South African Trade Unions will push for the ANC to convince Mahumapelo to resign while the provincial party’s leaders will defend him.

NEC deployee in the province Obed Bapela says all they want is a solution to the violence in the area.

“On what is the next step that can save the situation of North West, that the people of North West can be happy.”

But what about the residents’ allegations that their premier is corrupt?

“We have to really examine that information, test it. We will definitely be acting up on any wrongdoing.”

The meeting is expected to be heated and the ANC will have to tread carefully on how it resolves the situation to avoid further dividing the organisation.

'PRESSURE FROM ALL CORNERS'

Mahumapelo is facing the heat from all corners.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has ordered the state arms company to investigate the R1 million bursary Denel issued to the North West Premier’s son.

His links with the Gupta family are also coming back to haunt him after African National Congress Youth League president Collin Maine claimed he was introduced to the controversial family by the premier.

His office was also recently raided by the Hawks, who are investigating the awarding of a multimillion-rand tender to Nepo Data Dynamics without following tender procedures.

Opposition parties are also pushing for a motion of no confidence in him.

All these issues will be used by Mahumapelo’s detractors in their bid to convince the ANC’s top leaders to recall him.

But the provincial ANC has indicated it will protect and defend him.