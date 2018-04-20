ANC says final decision on Mahumapelo might not be taken today

Senior ANC leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa are locked behind closed doors with the SACP, Cosatu and provincial leaders discussing Supra Mahumapelo's fate.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has been unable to clarify if a final decision on North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo will be made on Friday evening.

Senior ANC leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa are locked behind closed doors with the South African Communist Party, Congress of South African Trade Union and provincial leaders discussing Mahumapelo's fate.

That meeting is taking place inside heritage house in Mahikeng while outside, residents continue with violent protests, accusing the premier of corruption and calling for him to step down.

While protesters are outside Heritage House waiting to hear Mahumapelo's fate, the ANC's Pule Mabe has suggested a final decision on the premier may not be taken on Friday.

“We can’t come to a meeting and immediately make [a decision]. I mean we’ve got the structure of the ANC that have got to be taken on board.”

He says the ANC still wants to engage with the community.

“Within a short space of time, the leadership of the ANC led by the president will be coming back to the North West to meet with the communities in various villages and towns all over the province of the North West, to make sure that whatever decision is arrived at, it is in the best interest of the people of this province.”

Mabe says the ANC is doing everything possible to deal with concerns that residents are raising.

The meeting continues behind closed doors.

#MahikengProtests show no signs of ending here in Montshioa. Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a mob who quickly regroup and barricade the road. MS pic.twitter.com/CEoub30uBX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018