ANC, alliance partners set to decide Supra Mahumapelo’s fate

Cosatu and SACP will tell President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC’s top officials to recall Supra Mahumapelo if they want the situation in Mahikeng to return to normal.

JOHANNESBURG - A showdown is expected during a meeting between the African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners in the North West on Friday as the fate of Premier Supra Mahumapelo is decided.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) will tell ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party’s top officials to recall Mahumapelo if they want the situation in Mahikeng to return to normal.

The town has seen three days of violent protests in which a man died, properties torched, and shops looted as residents call for Mahumapelo’s head.

Ramaphosa’s decision to cut his international trip short to attend to the situation in Mahikeng is crucial but even more crucial will be the party’s decision regarding Mahumapelo.

Some of the scenes here at The Mmabana Arts and Cultural Centre. The people who work and teach here are devastated. The center has produced many stars over the years. #MahikengUnrest 📷: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/aL5pMYkz0d — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018

The SACP’s Madoda Sambatha says the communist party will push for Mahumapelo’s ouster at Friday’s meeting.

“On the basis of what we see as the community, the premier must step down.”

Cosatu’s Job Dliso also agrees says: “As Cosatu, we’ve raised the issue of corruption, and we maintain our stand.”

The provincial ANC, on the other hand, has told Eyewitness News it will go into that meeting with a mandate to protect and defend the North West premier.

Malebo Pulenyane sitting outside the looted hardware store in the township of Seweding near Mahikeng. Pulenyane was in tears earlier. The job he had here was used to support his 1 year old child and wife. #MahikengProtest 📷: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/Rfz7iEyuB7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018

