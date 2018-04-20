ACDP raises concerns about ‘delays’ at CT desalination plants
The Monwabisi and Strandfontein facilities were due to come online in March and early this month.
CAPE TOWN - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) is concerned that two desalination plants have again been delayed.
The Monwabisi and Strandfontein facilities were due to come online in March and early this month.
The Strandfontein plant was due to go online on 21 March and the Monwabisi plant was due to go online on 6 April.
The plants are each set to produce 2 million litres of water per day in the first phase.
But, this is not the first time they have been delayed, with both projects missing a February deadline.
The ACDP's Grant Haskins says that the delays and poor communication to residents are unacceptable.
“Promises were made. When those project promises are not fulfilled and the communication isn’t forthcoming, it raises the concerns of ratepayers.”
The African National Congress’ Yonela Diko agrees: “Given the urgency that we’ve had in terms of having sufficient water supply, it’s really unacceptable that any projects would be delayed.”
Eyewitness News has not yet received confirmation from the City of Cape Town about the reason and extent of the delays.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
