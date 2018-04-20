About 40 slightly injured in Austrian train accident - police

-
[LISTEN] AfriForum: We’ve not yet initiated private prosecution against MalemaPolitics
-
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger to step down at end of seasonSport
-
#Mahikeng: Officials in shock after arts centre torchedLocal
-
Dept: Mahikeng schools not safe for pupils, teachers amid protestsLocal
-
ACDP raises concerns about ‘delays’ at CT desalination plantsLocal
-
Three people shot dead at Delft taxi rankLocal
Popular Topics
-
#Mahikeng: Officials in shock after arts centre torchedLocal
-
Dept: Mahikeng schools not safe for pupils, teachers amid protestsLocal
-
ACDP raises concerns about ‘delays’ at CT desalination plantsLocal
-
Three people shot dead at Delft taxi rankLocal
-
Police use rubber bullets to disperse Mahikeng protestersLocal
-
Karabo Mokoena was abused by her father, court hearsLocal
-
Cricket Australia in no hurry to appoint coach, team leadershipSport
-
Thiem downs Djokovic in Monte Carlo to set up Nadal clashSport
-
Moses strike gives Chelsea win at BurnleySport
-
Lance Armstrong settles US federal fraud case for $5m - attorneySport
-
Mosimane: We do not want to go to extra time against Maritzburg UnitedSport
-
Kaizer Chiefs slapped with R250,000 fine for spectator misbehaviourSport
-
SJP endorses Cynthia Nixon as New York governorLifestyle
-
Probe into Prince's opioid death brings no criminal chargesLifestyle
-
Dua Lipa adds 'blocking exes' to her new rulesLifestyle
-
Amy Schumer says success hasn't brought happinessLifestyle
-
Mnangagwa, Trevor Noah listed on 'TIME' mag's 100 Most Influential peopleLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Human rabies cases concerningLifestyle
-
Cynthia Nixon defends political celebritiesLifestyle
-
Kanye delivers words of wisdom as he 'writes' his book on TwitterLifestyle
-
How healthy is too healthy? EU warns about green tea supplementsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] AfriForum: We’ve not yet initiated private prosecution against MalemaPolitics
-
De Lille lashes out at Twigg over CT budget commentsPolitics
-
Tensions high in NW after night of clashes between police, protestersPolitics
-
EFF: AfriForum won't deter us from land expropriation policyPolitics
-
[OPINION] Land of unfinished businessOpinion
-
Mahikeng residents tell Mahumapelo: Stop making excuses & step downLocal
-
[OPINION] Land of unfinished businessOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Small-scale farmers should be at centre of land reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] African leaders more constrained by democratic rules than you thinkOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mama, we are sorry, we have failed you…Opinion
-
[OPINION] We are women of colour. Let’s crown each otherOpinion
-
[OPINION] My letter to MamaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Chikunga: Acsa infighting can't be allowed to affect operationsBusiness
-
Nene: SA working on long-term goal to capitalise on global growthBusiness
-
[LISTEN] SA could lose millions of jobs if not digitally ready in 7 yearsBusiness
-
Eskom should make declaratory statement on state of coal supply - DAPolitics
-
Renewed commitment by govt to tackle SA’s financial woes - NeneBusiness
-
Reserve Bank says continues to meet with KPMG following VBS Bank scandalBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
About 40 slightly injured in Austrian train accident - police
One train slammed too hard into another from Zurich as they were being coupled together, a police spokesperson said.
VIENNA - Two passenger trains were involved in a crash while being coupled together at the main station in the Austrian city of Salzburg early on Friday, and up to 40 people were slightly injured, police said.
One train slammed too hard into another from Zurich as they were being coupled together, a police spokesperson said.
“A Nightjet (train) was stopped at platform 4 and in a coupling procedure another train drove into it from behind,” the spokesman said, adding that the number of injuries was not expected to rise significantly.
The accident happened at about 4:45am (0245 GMT), the spokesperson said.
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Sisulu to meet Australian counterpart over travel warning15 hours ago
-
The world's biggest economies in 201819 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] Common Wealth?3 days ago
-
Cuba’s new president vows to defend legacy of Castro revolution3 hours ago
-
US tells Russia to address election concerns, chemical weapons3 hours ago
-
Philippines decries European Parliament's 'interference'3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.