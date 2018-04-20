Popular Topics
7 arrested in North West amid anti-Mahumapelo protests

A building was partially burnt, a house and two cars torched, and shops looted.

FILE: Clashes between protesters and police continued into Thursday night in Mahikeng. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seven more people have been arrested in the North West for public violence as protests continued overnight.

A building was partially burnt, a house and two cars torched, and shops looted.

Earlier, a man died after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into protesters who were trying to evade police officers during a looting spree.

Protesters are demanding the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo and better service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm and will on Friday visit the area.

The police’s Sabata Mokgwabone says: “We’ve arrested seven suspects on Thursday after their vehicle was found loaded with vending material taken from a hardware store along the three routes in Mabatho.”

Meanwhile, the North West University will remain closed for a second day due to the protests.

University spokesperson Louis Jakobs says: “A further decision will only be taken once the situation has been accessed.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

