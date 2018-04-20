7 arrested in North West amid anti-Mahumapelo protests

A building was partially burnt, a house and two cars torched, and shops looted.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven more people have been arrested in the North West for public violence as protests continued overnight.

Earlier, a man died after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into protesters who were trying to evade police officers during a looting spree.

Protesters are demanding the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo and better service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm and will on Friday visit the area.

#SupraMahumapelo: Tense morning around Mahikeng following a night of violent protests. Residents have vowed to intensify demonstrations as they call for the premier to step down. MS pic.twitter.com/qk8YoWQvtY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018

The police’s Sabata Mokgwabone says: “We’ve arrested seven suspects on Thursday after their vehicle was found loaded with vending material taken from a hardware store along the three routes in Mabatho.”

Meanwhile, the North West University will remain closed for a second day due to the protests.

University spokesperson Louis Jakobs says: “A further decision will only be taken once the situation has been accessed.”

#SupraMahumapelo: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in Mahikeng tomorrow. He’ll be accompanied by NWC leaders who yesterday met with the party’s North West leadership to address apparent rifts within its structures. MS pic.twitter.com/bbij64qIK6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018

