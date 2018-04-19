Zuma appoints new legal team to fight state capture costs order
After the formal withdrawal of the presidency’s application for leave to appeal the personal costs order against Jacob Zuma, it’s now up to the former president to challenge the order himself.
JOHANNESBURG - It’s understood former president Jacob Zuma has appointed a new legal team to challenge the personal costs awarded against him in the state capture matter.
The Presidency formally withdrew its application for leave to appeal the order, saying that it no longer represented Zuma.
The former president faces a legal bill of an estimated R10 million for his failed review of the Public Protector’s state capture report.
It’s understood that he has instructed a new legal team, which was not present in court on Wednesday, to bring an application in May.
It’s a gamble because if he loses, he’ll incur further costs which won’t be carried by the taxpayer.
It emerged in court on Wednesday that the notice of withdrawal had been incorrectly drafted and served on the parties, which meant the matter remained on the court roll.
Deputy Judge President Dunstan Mlambo allowed the matter to be withdrawn but ordered the Presidency to pay the costs of the opposing parties.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
