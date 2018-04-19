Zondeni Sobukwe, Lillian Dube, Dikgang Moseneke among National Orders recipients

Presidency Director-General Dr Cassius Lubisi announced the recipients of the National Orders Awards on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid activist, Zondeni Sobukwe, veteran actress Lillian Dube and retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke are among icons who will be bestowed with National Orders.

National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the President of the Republic, on citizens and members of the international community, who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free, democratic and successful nation.

While the names of recipients were announced today, President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow the National Orders Awards on the recipients on 28 April.

The recipients are:

National Orders of Luthuli - Awarded to South Africans who have made a meaningful contribution to the struggle for democracy, human rights:

· The late trade unionist, Sylvia Benjamin, or the fight for workers’ rights

· Anti-apartheid icon, Lillian Diedericks, who participated in the 1956 women’s march

· Anti-apartheid icon, the late Reverend Charles Hooper (posthumously), for his fight against racism

· Anti-apartheid icon, Rahima Moosa, who participated in the 1956 women’s march

· Anti-apartheid activist and wife of PAC founder Robert Sobukwe, Zondeni Sobukwe

· Retired Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, for his contribution to justice and democracy

· Late anti-apartheid activist Ronald Bernickow (posthumously)

· Late anti-apartheid activist Sylvia Benjamin (posthumously)

· Anti-apartheid activist Godfrey Beck

· Late political activist Mary Fitzgerald (posthumously)

· Writer and political activist Farid Essack

· Anti-apartheid activist Swaminathan Gounden

· Anti-apartheid activist Sibongile Mkhabela

· Major General Keith Mokoape

· General Moreti Motau

• Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo (posthumously)

• Anti-apartheid activist Mama Dora Tamana (posthumously)

National Orders of Ikhamanga - Awarded to South African citizens who excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sport:

· Journalist, Tracey Mackie, for uncovering the truth behind the death of Steve Biko

· Hashim Amla will receive the order of Ikhamanga in Silver for sport

· Veteran actress, Lillian Dube, for her contribution in acting

· Legendary musician Hotstix Mabuse, for his contribution to music

· Rugby player, John Smit and soccer player, Neil Tovey for their contribution in sport

· South African athlete Elsa Meyer

· Actress and advocate, Nakedi Ribane

· Artist and historian, Omar Badsha

· Boxer, Eric Rishimati Baloyi

· Late musician, Johan Botha (posthumously)

· Late artist, John Koenakeefe Motlhankana (posthumously)

· Late artist, Thami Mnyele (posthumously)

National Orders of the Baobab - Awarded to South Africans for distinguished service in business, science, technology and community service

· The late Lot Ndlhovu (posthumously)

· Activists Violet Sebone and Nkosinathi Freddy Ndlovu

National Orders of Mapungubwe - Awarded to South African citizens that impacted internationally and served the interests of the country.

National Orders of the Companions of OR Tambo - Recognises friendship shown to South Africa by foreign dignitaries or heads of state and other eminent foreign persons for friendship to South Africa:

· Activist Rosita Johnson

· Ambassador Alexander Sergeevich Dsasokhov

· Russian Parliamentarian Vyacheslav Tetekin

· Former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano

· Former President of Botswana Sir Ketumile Masire

· Former President of Namibia Dr Samuel Daniel Nujoma