Zim hospitals told to hire new nurses after dismissal of 16,000 nurses
The Health Ministry has instructed hospitals and clinics to start recruiting new nurses. Qualified nurses under the age of 70 are being invited to apply.
HARARE - Zimbabwean hospitals have been ordered to start recruiting new nurses after up to 16,000 striking nurses were sacked.
Rights lawyers, however, say this week’s mass dismissal is unconstitutional and the main nurses’ association says its prepared to go to court to defend the rights of its members.
The Health Ministry has instructed hospitals and clinics to start recruiting new nurses. Qualified nurses under the age of 70 are being invited to apply.
Zimbabwe’s Health Minister David Parirenyatwa told state radio even those nurses who were sacked on Tuesday for going on strike can apply to be rehired.
But rights groups say the mass dismissal of nurses is unconstitutional and that hiring inexperienced nurses to replace them could put patients’ lives at risk.
The main nurses’ association says nurses who went on strike haven’t received letters of dismissal from the Health Services Board. It says its members are therefore still employed.
