‘Why has NPA failed to re-enroll criminal case against Malema?’
Gerrie Nel announced earlier on Thursday he's seeking a private prosecution against EFF leader Julius Malema on fraud and corruption charges.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum's private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has questioned why after 30 months, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to re-enroll the criminal case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.
Nel announced earlier on Thursday he's seeking a private prosecution against Malema on fraud and corruption charges.
The R40 million fraud and money laundering case involved On Point Engineering but was struck off the roll in August 2015 because one of Malema's co-accused claimed he was ill.
Nel says that co-accused now appears to be healthy.
“The senior prosecutor in the NPA, someone from the special commercial crimes unit was allocated the matter and he indicated the matter was court-ready and that the State was ready to proceed.”
The EFF believes Malema is being targeted because of the party's recent push for land expropriation without compensation.
'BRING IT ON BLOOD RACISTS'
The EFF leader has responded to AfriForum's plan to pursue charges against him, saying that he is not afraid of the group.
Malema and two co-accused were accused of unlawfully securing a tender and subsequently accepting bribes to award subcontracts.
The case was heard in the Limpopo High Court.
In his response, Malema tweeted: "Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all. I’m born ready! No white man will decide my destiny, the poor masses of our people will..."
The EFF says it will fight AfriForum as a party.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Protesting Mahikeng recidents demand Mahumapelo address them
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
#WinnieMandelaFuneral: Frosty reception for Mbeki, Zuma
-
Mbalula: ANC will continue begging Malema to return home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.