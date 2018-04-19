‘Why has NPA failed to re-enroll criminal case against Malema?’

Gerrie Nel announced earlier on Thursday he's seeking a private prosecution against EFF leader Julius Malema on fraud and corruption charges.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum's private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has questioned why after 30 months, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to re-enroll the criminal case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The R40 million fraud and money laundering case involved On Point Engineering but was struck off the roll in August 2015 because one of Malema's co-accused claimed he was ill.

Nel says that co-accused now appears to be healthy.

“The senior prosecutor in the NPA, someone from the special commercial crimes unit was allocated the matter and he indicated the matter was court-ready and that the State was ready to proceed.”

The EFF believes Malema is being targeted because of the party's recent push for land expropriation without compensation.

'BRING IT ON BLOOD RACISTS'

The EFF leader has responded to AfriForum's plan to pursue charges against him, saying that he is not afraid of the group.

Malema and two co-accused were accused of unlawfully securing a tender and subsequently accepting bribes to award subcontracts.

The case was heard in the Limpopo High Court.



In his response, Malema tweeted: "Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all. I’m born ready! No white man will decide my destiny, the poor masses of our people will..."

The EFF says it will fight AfriForum as a party.

