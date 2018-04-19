Uitsig residents fear for lives after girl (4) killed in suspected gang shooting
A four-year-old girl was killed after she was caught up in an alleged gang gun battle on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Suspected gang violence raging in many parts of the city has claimed another victim, this time in Uitsig.
Community leaders and police are pleading for information related to the shooting of the girl.
Uitsig community leader David van Wyk says that they're having trouble getting information from residents, who are too scared to come forward.
“The problem we’re sitting with is that they’re shooting in our area and people are afraid to talk. We are sitting with this scenario now. Their lives are also in danger.”
Van Wyk says the area has seen a spike in gang related shootings recently.
“We don’t know what to do as leaders of this community, because police are also sitting with their heads in their hands. When the police go out, the gangs don’t hold back. They’ll shoot them too.”
He plans to visit the victim’s family on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the police's Frederick van Wyk says that an investigation is underway.
“We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. We urge the community to get involved. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
