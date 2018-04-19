Uganda’s Museveni issues public warning against oral sex

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni claims this practice has been promoted by 'outsiders', saying the 'mouth is for eating and not for sex'.

CAPE TOWN - Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has issued a “public warning” against oral sex.

Museveni claims this practice has been promoted by “outsiders”, saying the “mouth is for eating and not for sex”.

“Let me take this opportunity to warn our people publicly about the wrong practises indulged in and promoted by some of the outsiders,” the president said in a video posted on Twitter.

“We know the address of sex, we know where sex is.”

Meanwhile in Uganda, citizens are reminded that "The mouth is for eating" -President Museveni. pic.twitter.com/no3ajK6qZN — thetouchguy (@anetouch) April 18, 2018

In 2014, Museveni signed into law an anti-gay bill that toughened already strict legislation against homosexuals.

Homosexuality is taboo in almost all African countries and illegal in 37 - including Uganda where rights groups say gay people already risk jail.

The anti-gay bill was introduced in 2009 and initially proposed a death sentence for homosexual acts but was amended after an international outcry.

Additional reporting by Reuters.