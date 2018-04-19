Popular Topics


Two suspects due in court after major drug bust in CT

Reports say one of the suspects is a former DJ at an SABC radio station.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Two men are expected to make their first court appearance after being arrested with drugs worth an estimated R2.6 million.

Officers also confiscated R300,000 in cash and drugs including cocaine and ecstasy at a Cape Town house on Tuesday.

Reports say one of the suspects is a former DJ at an SABC radio station.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase says: “Two suspects, aged 39 and 48, were arrested. They are expected to appear in Cape Town magistrates court on 19 April 2018.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

