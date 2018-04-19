Two security guards killed in East Rand shooting
It’s understood a gunman opened fire on a vehicle on Thursday morning with three occupants, which left two security guards dead.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed in a shooting in Tsakane on the East Rand.
It’s understood that a gunman opened fire on a vehicle on Thursday morning with three occupants, which left two security guards dead and wounded an official in the taxi sector.
The survivor is in a critical condition in hospital.
Police are investigating whether the murder is related to the recent taxi violence in the area.
The police's Mavela Masondo says: “The victims were driving in a Volkswagen GTI when they were blocked by a suspect. The suspect started shooting at the victim using automatic rifles.”
Tsakane: private security employees that were escorting a local taxi rank manager when they were ambushed by two cars. Over 100 shells found on scene. 2xP4 1xCritical @crimeairnetwork @FatalMoves @SAPoliceService @AsktheChiefJMPD @help24JHB @ER24CEO pic.twitter.com/7iL0UewTzH— NERT (@NERTCONTROL) April 19, 2018
Popular in Local
-
'Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all'
-
Fatal M1 shooting linked to money exchange scheme
-
AfriForum plans to prosecute Julius Malema for fraud, corruption
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
-
WC police search for missing Norwegian tourist
-
M1 shooters ‘specifically targeted’ victim - witnesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.