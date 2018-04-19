Two security guards killed in East Rand shooting

It’s understood a gunman opened fire on a vehicle on Thursday morning with three occupants, which left two security guards dead.

It’s understood that a gunman opened fire on a vehicle on Thursday morning with three occupants, which left two security guards dead and wounded an official in the taxi sector.

The survivor is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are investigating whether the murder is related to the recent taxi violence in the area.

The police's Mavela Masondo says: “The victims were driving in a Volkswagen GTI when they were blocked by a suspect. The suspect started shooting at the victim using automatic rifles.”