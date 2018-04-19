Transnet CFO Garry Pita resigns
The company says Pita, who is resigning after 12 years in service, is resigning due to ill health.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet’s Chief Financial Officer Garry Pita has resigned.
The company says Pita, who is resigning after 12 years in service, is resigning due to ill health.
Before being appointed group Chief Financial Officer in February 2016, Pita was Transnet’s chief procurement officer.
Transnet says Pita advised the company in 2017 that because of his continued ill-health and strain from the job, he would tender his resignation at the end of the 2017/2018 financial year which ended on 31 March 2018.
The company has thanked Pita for his role in turning its finances around during his tenure.
"He leaves Transnet at a time when it is on the positive path, having weathered much of the storms arising from the global commodity crisis in the recent past,” Transnet said in a statement.
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.