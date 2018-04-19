Transnet CFO Garry Pita resigns

The company says Pita, who is resigning after 12 years in service, is resigning due to ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet’s Chief Financial Officer Garry Pita has resigned.

Before being appointed group Chief Financial Officer in February 2016, Pita was Transnet’s chief procurement officer.

Transnet says Pita advised the company in 2017 that because of his continued ill-health and strain from the job, he would tender his resignation at the end of the 2017/2018 financial year which ended on 31 March 2018.

The company has thanked Pita for his role in turning its finances around during his tenure.

"He leaves Transnet at a time when it is on the positive path, having weathered much of the storms arising from the global commodity crisis in the recent past,” Transnet said in a statement.