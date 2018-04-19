Tony Ehrenreich won't stand for Cosatu provincial secretary at congress

Ehrenreich says he's been re-elected in the same position for the past 22 years and it's time for change.

JOHANNESBURG – Cosatu’s Tony Ehrenreich says come the trade union federation's elective congress later this year, he will not be available for the position of provincial secretary.

Ehrenreich made the announcement earlier this week.

The Cosatu congress will be held in June where elections will take place as it does every three years.

Ehrenreich says he's been re-elected in the same position for the past 22 years and it's time for change.

“I’ve always believed that it's not good to have the same leader for so long and that we should have term limits of two terms. But for all kinds of reasons, the unions insisted that I should stay in the post and now I’ve announced that I’m not going to be available for the elections in June for this position in Cosatu.”