SuperSport, Wits crash out of CAF Confederations Cup

SuperSport beat Gor Mahia 2-1 at home, but the Kenyans progressed on the away goal rule. Gor Mahia won the first leg 1-0.

JOHANNESBURG - Supersport United and Bidvest Wits have both crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Supersport beat Gor Mahia 2-1 at home, but the Kenyans progressed on the away goal rule. Gor Mahia won the first leg 1-0.

Wits and Enyimba finished goalless on the night as the Nigerians also progress on away goals after the first leg in Johannesburg finished 1-1.