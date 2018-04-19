Stuart Baxter: Cosafa Cup far more important than people realise
Baxter says he will take a good enough team into the competition. The tournament starts on 27 May.
JOHANNESBURG - The draw for the 2018 tournament took place on Wednesday and as always, Bafana Bafana will kick off their campaign from the quarter-final stage and will face either Comoros, Madagascar, Mozambique or Seychelles in the 2018 quarterfinals.
Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says this competition has produced great players for the Premier Soccer League.
“We took what was supposed to be an under-strength team in our last Cosafa tournament, and yet six of those players went on to secure contracts in the PSL. And today are leading players in the PSL.”
“Whilst we may not get all the players we want, we will certainly have a team that will represent South Africa with pride.”
