Sitole: Scaling down SAPS will lead to disaster
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says government needs to invest more money in the South African Police Service (SAPS).
CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says government needs to invest more money in the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Sitole and several of his colleagues briefed members of Parliament (MPs) on the police service’s annual performance plan and budget on Wednesday.
South Africa risks a social and economic disaster should SAPS be forced to scale down its service.
The police ministry said less than a year ago that cost-saving measures by the government shouldn't affect policing. The police’s annual report has suggested otherwise.
Sitole explained: “If we scale down on policing, we are likely to head for disaster.”
Sitole told MPs that the decision to scale down the service was not taken by the police's national management forum.
He says the police were merely provided with guidelines from the National Treasury, which had already been implemented by other departments.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
