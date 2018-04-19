Sisulu to meet Australian counterpart over travel warning

Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop’s ministry warned travellers of murder‚ rape‚ car hijackings‚ civil unrest‚ water shortages‚ spiked drinks‚ and terrorism in SA.

PRETORIA - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu will see her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop in London on Thursday to protest against a comprehensive warning her minister has issued to would-be travellers to South Africa.

The ministers are both attending the Commonwealth summit in the British capital.

A month ago, faced with a demarche from South Africa, Bishop apologised for remarks by her colleague Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton made about white South African farmers needing protection.

This time, it’s Bishop’s ministry who’ve warned travellers of murder‚ rape‚ car hijackings‚ civil unrest‚ water shortages‚ spiked drinks‚ drunk drivers and terrorism in South Africa.

A furious Sisulu will tell Bishop this is misleading and designed to tarnish South Africa’s image.