Sisulu to meet Australian counterpart over travel warning
Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop’s ministry warned travellers of murder‚ rape‚ car hijackings‚ civil unrest‚ water shortages‚ spiked drinks‚ and terrorism in SA.
PRETORIA - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu will see her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop in London on Thursday to protest against a comprehensive warning her minister has issued to would-be travellers to South Africa.
The ministers are both attending the Commonwealth summit in the British capital.
A month ago, faced with a demarche from South Africa, Bishop apologised for remarks by her colleague Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton made about white South African farmers needing protection.
This time, it’s Bishop’s ministry who’ve warned travellers of murder‚ rape‚ car hijackings‚ civil unrest‚ water shortages‚ spiked drinks‚ drunk drivers and terrorism in South Africa.
A furious Sisulu will tell Bishop this is misleading and designed to tarnish South Africa’s image.
Popular in World
-
The world's biggest economies in 2018
-
Oops! UK supermarket charges customer over R15,000 for banana
-
Indian PM Modi confronted by angry protests in London
-
Renewed commitment by govt to tackle SA’s financial woes - Nene
-
Indian man reunited with family after video of him singing goes viral
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.