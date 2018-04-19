Security minister restores full security clearance to IGI
Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has also has committed to cooperate with Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe's investigations.
PRETORIA - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has restored full security clearance to Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe and has committed to cooperate with his investigations.
Dintwe's court application against the department's former director general Arthur Fraser was scheduled to be heard on Thursday but was withdrawn after the announcement two days ago that Fraser had been moved to the Correctional Services Department.
Fraser revoked the inspector general's security clearance at the end of last month, claiming Dintwe had leaked classified documents to a member of Parliament.
But Dintwe revealed Fraser was himself the subject of an investigation and was trying to undermine his efforts.
Dintwe says Minister Letsatsi-Duba set aside Fraser’s decision on Wednesday night just hours before he was due to challenge it in court.
But he warns that Fraser’s removal from the State Security Agency does not bring an end to his investigation, saying it will continue.
Dintwe says Letsatsi-Duba and acting State Security Agency Director General Loyisa Jafta will provide him with all classified information required for the execution of his duties.
The inspector general says the pair have also given an undertaking to the court not to interfere with his investigations.
Dintwe says he is grateful for the minister’s intervention.
Popular in Local
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
-
'Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all'
-
Fatal M1 shooting linked to money exchange scheme
-
NPA to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide
-
AfriForum plans to prosecute Julius Malema for fraud, corruption
-
M1 shooters ‘specifically targeted’ victim - witnesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.