Security minister restores full security clearance to IGI

Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has also has committed to cooperate with Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe's investigations.

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba jokingly adjusts her glasses as she takes her oath during the swearing-in ceremony of President Jacob Zuma's new cabinet on 31 March 2017. Picture: EWN
Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba jokingly adjusts her glasses as she takes her oath during the swearing-in ceremony of President Jacob Zuma's new cabinet on 31 March 2017. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has restored full security clearance to Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe and has committed to cooperate with his investigations.

Dintwe's court application against the department's former director general Arthur Fraser was scheduled to be heard on Thursday but was withdrawn after the announcement two days ago that Fraser had been moved to the Correctional Services Department.

Fraser revoked the inspector general's security clearance at the end of last month, claiming Dintwe had leaked classified documents to a member of Parliament.

But Dintwe revealed Fraser was himself the subject of an investigation and was trying to undermine his efforts.

Dintwe says Minister Letsatsi-Duba set aside Fraser’s decision on Wednesday night just hours before he was due to challenge it in court.

But he warns that Fraser’s removal from the State Security Agency does not bring an end to his investigation, saying it will continue.

Dintwe says Letsatsi-Duba and acting State Security Agency Director General Loyisa Jafta will provide him with all classified information required for the execution of his duties.

The inspector general says the pair have also given an undertaking to the court not to interfere with his investigations.

Dintwe says he is grateful for the minister’s intervention.

