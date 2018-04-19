Renewed commitment by govt to tackle SA’s financial woes - Nene
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is attending the 2018 spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and world bank group in Washington DC.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says there's renewed commitment from government to tackle the economic problems facing the country and to attract investment.
Nene is attending the 2018 spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and world bank group in Washington DC.
He says team South Africa has been featuring quite prominently and has shown its commitment to addressing its economic problems.
The finance minister says the country is working on a long-term goal to effectively capitalise on global growth.
“It is also when SADC steps up its regional integrating agenda which is taking shape at the moment because there are a number of practical initiatives that are underway already.”
